IEO Applications Begin Today for BRIL Token on Coincheck IEO

BRIL Token on Coincheck IEO Brilliantcrypto_en

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, Japan – May 27, 2024 – Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba; hereinafter referred to as 'Brilliantcrypto') has opened applications for purchasing the BRIL token through Coincheck IEO, which is operated by Coincheck, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoshi Hasuo; hereinafter referred to as 'Coincheck').

IEO Schedule

May 27 ：BRIL Token IEO application begins on Coincheck IEO

June 10 ：The IEO application period closes

June 11-12 ：The result is announced to IEO applicants and token distribution

June 17 ：BRIL token begins trading on Coincheck exchange

About IEO (Initial Exchange Offering)

IEO stands for “Initial Exchange Offering,” a mechanism where cryptocurrency exchanges conduct due diligence on cryptocurrencies issued by companies or projects and then facilitate their sale. It not only enables fundraising but also fosters the formation and strengthening of communities by utilizing cryptocurrencies.

About BRIL Token

BRIL Token is a crypto asset issued on Polygon blockchain. The token has many usages in the Brilliantcrypto game, such as to purchase, upgrade, and restore the durability of the NFT pickaxe used in the game, and more. Through using the tokens in the game, players can make their gameplay more efficient.

For details about BRIL token, please refer to the White Paper.

White Paper：https://brilliantcrypto.net/whitepaper/project/

About the Game of “Brilliantcrypto”

Brilliantcrypto is a blockchain game which aims for sustainable play-to-earn, and introduces the new concept, “Proof of Gaming.” The concept draws inspiration from Bitcoin’s consensus algorithm, “Proof of Work.” This is an ambitious global project from Japan; through guaranteeing value for digital gemstones, new value is created in the metaverse.

Promotional Video

About Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Naruatsu Baba) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of COLOPL, Inc. to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out. By leveraging blockchain technology and the extensive know-how accumulated by the COLOPL Group in the gaming business, Brilliantcrypto aims to create new value for a global audience.

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.

Address: 5F-6F, Midtown East, 9-7-2 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan

Established: November 9, 2022

CEO: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto Corporate Website: https://brypto.net/about/

Website: https://brilliantcrypto.net/

Discord: https://discord.gg/brilliantcrypto

X: https://x.com/Brypto_Official

X[Japanese]: https://x.com/Brypto_JP

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Brilliantcrypto

Medium: https://brilliantcryptoblog.medium.com/

For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact:

Brilliantcrypto, Inc. Public Relations Contact: Mr. Church

Mail: press.contact@brilliantcrypto.net

