Media Advisory: OFL to hold solidarity rally on Monday at U of T encampment to defend students’ right to protest

TORONTO, May 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) has called a solidarity rally with the student encampment at the University of Toronto, to defend the right to protest and to urge the University administration to rescind its trespass order.

On Saturday, OFL President Laura Walton issued this open letter to U of T President Meric Gertler, calling on the administration “to reverse course immediately, and choose negotiations and discussion over ultimatums and repression.”

Monday’s rally is meant to demonstrate worker solidarity with the students, to defend their Charter rights to free expression and association, and to encourage admin to de-escalate.

“Negotiations must continue in good faith, and without threats of police intervention,” said Walton. “The recent successful conclusions to the encampments at Ontario Tech University and at McMaster University, for example, shows what’s possible.”

Rally details are available here and below:

WHAT: Solidarity rally with student encampment at U of T
WHO: Speakers will include labour, student, faculty, and community leaders
WHEN: Monday, May 27, 2024
TIME: 8:00 a.m. EDT
WHERE: King’s College Circle, University of Toronto, St. George campus
Toronto | TTC: St. George | See this map for parking options.

Invited guest speakers will be present and available for comment afterwards.

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada. Visit OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Sellathurai
Interim Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour

jsellathurai@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456


