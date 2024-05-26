Championing Change: Shifting the Gender Equality Narrative from Vulnerability to Empowerment

25 May 2024, Antigua and Barbuda - Today marks a historic moment as the voices of women from Small Island Developing States resonate powerfully at the official opening of the Gender Equality Forum.

This significant event, held from 25 to 26 May, 2024 at Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua, ahead of the 4th International Conference of Small Island Developing States, underscores the indispensable role women play in fostering resilience in small island nations.

The event culminates in a high-level convening, issuing a strong call to action and securing commitments to advance gender equality and sustainability in small islands. In her opening address, the Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development, Youth and Gender Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, Honorable Samantha Marshall, welcomed guests with a clear message:

“Gender equality and the empowerment of our women and girls are not just mere goals, they are the cornerstones of our hope, our resilience, and our sustainability, especially for small island developing states.”

Building on the momentum from the Third International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS3) held in Samoa in 2014, the Honorable Prime Minister of Samoa, Le Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa, a steadfast champion for gender equality and environmental justice, emphasised, “A key takeaway for all of us is to foster collaboration at all levels.”

Her words resonate deeply with the aspirations of countless women who strive together for a more equitable and sustainable future. The forum offers dedicated spaces for networking, sharing, and showcasing women’s handiworks through the vibrant Equality Village entrepreneurial expo, fostering a community of practice among a diverse group of participants.

As leaders of the international community gathers to assess progress and chart the future course for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) this week, the Gender Equality Forum stands as a crucial platform for embedding gender equality in all aspects of sustainable development.

In the realm of environmental sustainability, myriad challenges persist, including climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution (air, water, soil), and the unsustainable exploitation of natural resources. By integrating gender equality into efforts to combat these environmental challenges, the forum seeks to foster holistic and resilient approaches to sustainable development in SIDS and beyond.

“As Pacific Island women, we refuse to be defined solely by vulnerability in the face of climate change. Instead, we're seizing the narrative to champion our solutions and innovations from the forefront of the climate crisis,” said Sharon Bagwhan Rolls, Pacific feminist and Programme Manager Pacific Women Mediators Network.

“Whether in healthcare, peacekeeping, or economic security, we draw strength from our diverse expertise, affirming that women hold the keys to addressing these challenges head-on. Our contributions span the development spectrum, showcasing our resilience and unwavering commitment to finding sustainable solutions.”

By convening a diverse array of stakeholders and perspectives, the forum facilitates transformative dialogue and action. It serves as a catalyst for driving resilience and prosperity in small island states regions. Through collective efforts and shared commitments, the Gender Equality Forum endeavors to chart a course toward a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

The Gender Equality Forum held before the SIDS 4 is the culmination of partnerships supporting Gender Equality. It is held from 25 – 26 May 2024 from which a Communique will be developed to be presented to the SIDS4 Conference.

The SIDS4 conference is held from 27 to 30 May 2024. It is preceded by the SIDS Children and Youth Action Summit from 24 – 16 May, the SIDS Gender Equality Forum on 26 May, the SIDS Global Business Network Forum from 25 – 26 May and the SIDS4 Private Sector Roundtable on 28 May, 2024.

