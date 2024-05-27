Cleaning Concepts Awards Trophy in Celebration of 1000th 5-Star Google Review

Submit Release
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleaning Concepts, a leading cleaning service provider in St. Louis, announces a significant milestone in its commitment to top-tier service quality. The company recently received its 1000th 5-star review on Google, marking a major achievement in its storied history spanning over three decades.

In recognition of this outstanding feat, Cleaning Concepts honored its dedicated cleaning team, Alma Cervantes and Yaleidy Acosta, with a special trophy to mark the occasion. This award was presented to them for being the team behind the 1000th glowing review, underscoring their hard work and dedication.

CEO of Cleaning Concepts, Jeffrey Marquie, stated: “Reaching 1000 five-star reviews is more than just a number – it reflects the deep trust our clients have in us throughout St. Louis.” Mr. Marquie continued: "We’re incredibly proud of Yaleidy and Alma, who perfectly embody the high standards we set for all our professionals, as well as services."

Cleaning Concepts is swiftly approaching 1200 five-star reviews, further solidifying its reputation as the go-to professional cleaning company in St. Louis and the region.

About: Established in 1991, Cleaning Concepts has been a locally owned pillar of the St. Louis community for over three decades. The company is recognized by its ISSA Residential Membership and an A-Plus Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), highlighting its commitment to industry-leading standards and customer satisfaction. The company offers a range of specialized services including routine, deep, and move-in/move-out cleaning services, all performed by a bonded, insured, and licensed team of professionals.

For more information, please visit: www.stlouismaidservice.com

