Optimove to Debut Enhancements to its Data Studio Functionality, Powered by Snowflake, at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit

New York, May 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, today announced it will debut enhancements to its Data Studio functionality at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 in San Francisco, June 3-6. The enhancements empower marketers to view, edit, and manage data elements across the platform. Data Studio is immediately available to all Optimove clients. Data Studio enhancements now include the following:

Creation of calculated data elements with no code that can be used for audience creation and cross-channel personalization

Self-service data ingestion and mapping to integrate new data sources as business and their use cases grow

Snowflake Data Sharing to allow streamlined data accessibility for business-critical use cases outside of Optimove

According to Erik Holt, VP of Channels at Optimove, "The Snowflake Summit is a perfect venue for this announcement where marketers learn to truly realize their capabilities. As a Powered by Snowflake application, Optimove’s Customer-Led Marketing Platform makes data access and activation easier and faster for everyone in the organization. These enhancements to its Data Studio functionality only make our partnership more seamless.”



Holt also explained that Snowflake’s tight data privacy and security controls, empowers marketers, who need to automate and personalize the right campaign for each customer, can confidently adopt AI, retaining complete control over the data-sharing process without compromising scalability or performance.

“Snowflake is a key piece in the journey for data-driven marketers implementing AI. Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform enables marketers to maximize their customer data and ensure personalized, relevant messaging across channels that connect with consumers, maximizing their lifetime value. This announcement makes our collaboration even more seamless," said Onil Gunawardana, Product Management, Head of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Marketing.

Optimove Session at Snowflake Summit

Holt will lead a session at Snowflake Summit on how Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform and Snowflake enable marketers to unify their customer, marketing, and enterprise data to create AI-led personalized marketing strategies that resonate with customers. The session is entitled, Deliver Tailored, AI-Led Journeys with Optimove's Customer-Led Marketing Platform on Monday, Jun 3, 2:30 PM - 2:50 PM PDT. A link to the session is here.

In attending this session, marketers and technologists will gain the following insights:

Learn how Optimove and Snowflake enable marketers to create AI-led personalized strategies that resonate with customers.

how Optimove and Snowflake enable marketers to create AI-led personalized strategies that resonate with customers. Discover how Snowflake Data Sharing facilitates direct access to unified and enriched customer data in Optimove for real-time, contextual marketing.

how Snowflake Data Sharing facilitates direct access to unified and enriched customer data in Optimove for real-time, contextual marketing. Explore the benefits of native predictive models and comprehensive purchase history analysis, empowering marketers to make informed decisions and drive meaningful results.

