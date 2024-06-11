Ciamor Introduces Revolutionary Natural, Clean, and Sustainable Skincare that Embraces the Essence of Ayurveda
The brand makes pure, sustainable, and time-honored beauty rituals available in modern form
My philosophy is simple: 'If you cannot eat it, do not put it on your skin.'”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ciamor, a new skincare brand that seamlessly marries ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary practices, today officially announces its launch. Rooted in generations of holistic beauty traditions, Ciamor (pronounced as See-Ya-More) is poised to revolutionize the skincare industry with its commitment to purity, sustainability, and effectiveness. The brand features a range of pure, high-quality products designed to transform skin wellness, including scrubs, masks, and cleansers.
— Meenakshi Gupta
A JOURNEY FROM TRADITION TO INNOVATION
Ciamor is a modern skincare line that pays tribute to the rich heritage of Ayurvedic beauty rituals. The brand's inception can be traced back to the bond formed between Sonali Rathi-Pramanik and Meenakshi Gupta at Pranaa, an Ayurveda-based spa and yoga studio in Plano. With Rathi-Pramanik’s entrepreneurial spirit and Gupta’s deep understanding of Ayurveda as a classically trained Vaidya, the duo has transformed time-honored remedies into modern skincare solutions.
AYURVEDA: THE SCIENCE OF LIFE
Central to Ciamor's philosophy is Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of life that underscores the harmony between individuals and their environment. Ayurveda teaches that each person has a unique constitution, or "Prakriti," shaped by the dominance of specific Doshas. These three Doshas - Vata, Pitta, and Kapha - are linked to the five elements: Ether, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. In a commitment to creating a harmonious beauty experience, Ciamor’s products are expertly formulated to balance skin health, promoting clean and radiant skin.
PURE INGREDIENTS, PURE INTENTIONS
Ciamor stands out in the crowded skincare market with its unwavering dedication to purity. Every product is formulated with 100% five-star ingredients—no preservatives, no fillers, and no artificial chemicals. To achieve this commitment to pure, premium skincare, Ciamor’s cleansers, scrubs, and masks are all powder based, eliminating the need for potentially harmful and irritating preservatives.
"My philosophy is simple: 'If you cannot eat it, do not put it on your skin,'" said Ciamor co-founder Meenakshi Gupta, encapsulating the brand's commitment to clean beauty. This principle ensures that Ciamor products are both safe and effective, harnessing the power of nature to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.
SUSTAINABLE AT ITS CORE
Environmental stewardship is a cornerstone of Ciamor's ethos. The brand embraces sustainable practices across all facets of its operations, from sourcing ingredients to packaging.
"I follow the 3R mantra - Reduce, Reuse, Revive – to guide the small actions in my day-to-day life and in shaping my career choices," said Sonali Rathi-Pramanik, Ciamor co-founder. Ciamor’s packaging is minimal and eco-friendly, reflecting a deep respect for the planet.
HANDCRAFTED WITH LOVE
Ciamor’s name itself is a testament to its mission: "Cia" meaning earth and "Amor" meaning love. This love for the earth is evident in the brand's meticulously handcrafted, small-batch products. Each formulation is a blend of pure herbs, roots, flowers, and other natural essentials sourced with care and integrity. The result is a line of skincare products that are not only effective but also honor the wisdom of Ayurveda and the beauty of nature.
CELEBRATE YOU BY DISCOVERING THE JOY OF PURE BEAUTY
The introduction of Ciamor is not just about skincare; it is an invitation to join a community passionate about natural beauty and sustainability. Early testers, fondly referred to as Ciamorists or Ciamoritas, have played a crucial role in refining these products. Their positive feedback and support have validated Ciamor’s mission and quality. The brand encourages new users to experience the transformative power of truly natural skincare.
ABOUT CIAMOR
Ciamor is a modern skincare line that pays tribute to the rich heritage of Ayurvedic beauty rituals. Dedicated to providing natural, effective skincare solutions, Ciamor honors both your skin and the environment. With a commitment to pure ingredients and sustainable practices, Ciamor offers a unique blend of heritage and innovation that sets it apart in the beauty industry.
For more information, please visit ciamor.com.
Sonali Rathi-Pramanik & Meenakshi Gupta
Ciamor
+1 469-298-9722
email us here