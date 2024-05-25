Las Vegas Car Dealership Honors Local Teacher with a 2024 Kia Seltos

Jim Marsh Kia Logo Jeff Comer In 2024 Kia Seltos Jim Marsh Kia Group Photo

Jim Marsh Kia surprises Desert Oasis High School teacher Jeff Comer with a 2024 Kia Seltos, recognizing his dedication despite personal hardships.

Teachers like Jeff Comer are the backbone of our community, and it's an honor to lead an effort that supports someone who gives so much to his students despite facing immense personal difficulties.” — Attia Mansour, General Manager for Jim Marsh Kia

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, Jeff Comer, a dedicated math teacher at Desert Oasis High School, was given a brand-new 2024 Kia Seltos by Jim Marsh Kia, a leading Las Vegas car dealership.

Mr. Comer’s unwavering commitment to his students, despite facing significant personal hardships, has made him a beacon of inspiration in the Las Vegas educational community. Beyond his regular teaching duties, Mr. Comer engages his students with enriching learning experiences and provides steadfast support in both academic & extracurricular activities.

"He has endured all this hardship while keeping a great attitude, a smile on his face, and missing very little work," shared a fellow teacher, highlighting Comer's extraordinary commitment to his role as an educator.

In recognition of his dedication and selfless service to his students, Jim Marsh Kia, in collaboration with the Clark County School District and Silver State Schools Credit Union, decided to bestow this generous gift upon Mr. Comer. This act of kindness is part of Jim Marsh Kia’s broader social responsibility initiatives, highlighting its commitment to uplifting the Las Vegas community and supporting local heroes!

This heartwarming gesture continues a tradition of recognizing outstanding educators in Southern Nevada, a tradition that Jim Marsh Kia proudly leads. This program aims to honor educators who, despite personal challenges, continue to make significant contributions to their students and the community. The presentation of the 2024 Kia Seltos to Mr. Comer reinstates this important tradition, demonstrating Jim Marsh Kia’s enduring dedication to local educators and the broader community.

Jim Marsh Kia’s leadership in this initiative underscores the powerful impact that local businesses can have when they step up to support those in need. This act of kindness has brought renewed hope and gratitude to Jeff Comer, illustrating the profound difference that can be made through community collaboration and generosity.

By recognizing the exceptional efforts of educators like Mr. Comer, Jim Marsh Kia is contributing to the betterment of education and, ultimately, the future of the Las Vegas community!

For further information about this event or Jim Marsh Kia's community initiatives, please visit their website at www.jimmarshkia.com or call +1 702-946-1000.

About Jim Marsh Kia

Jim Marsh Kia is a premier car dealership in Las Vegas, renowned for its high-quality range of vehicles and exceptional customer service. In addition to providing top-tier automotive solutions, Jim Marsh Kia is deeply committed to supporting the local community through various initiatives. Their dedication to social responsibility sets them apart, reinforcing their reputation as not just a leading car dealership but a committed community partner.