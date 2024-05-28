Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection Approves Electro Scan's SWORDFISH for Water Service Lead Detection

Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, PA.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approves Electro Scan's SWORDFISH to inventory utility-owned and private-owned water services lines.

With over 5.7 million housing units and a median year built of 1964, over 25% or 1.5 million homes were built before 1939 in the State of Pennsylvania.

The Electro Scan SWORDFISH measures the change in electrical resistance of pipe materials that have unique levels of conductivity that correspond with unique values in the periodic table.