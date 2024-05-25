New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3 (Drugs)/ VCOR/ DLS
CASE#: 24B5002383
RANK/TROOPER FULL REDMOND: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 5/25/24, 1119 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, New Haven
VIOLATION: DUI # 3 (Drugs), VCOR, DLS
ACCUSED: Nathan Redmond
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/25/24 at approximately 1119 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on US Route 7 near the intersection with River Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Nathan Redmond (39) of Vergennes, VT. At that time, Redmond's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Redmond was also court-ordered to not have or use regulated drugs without a prescription.
While speaking with Redmond, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Redmond was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Redmond was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.