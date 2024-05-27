Submit Release
News Search

There were 257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,492 in the last 365 days.

Jonathan’s Baker Fate The Movie Plays Homage To Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Movie Theater

The location for Fate The Movie is inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Vista Theater.

The location for Fate The Movie is inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Vista Theater.

The Vista Hotel was born out of Quentin Tarantino's visionary movie theater.”
— Jonathan Baker
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Nothing happens by accident” - Jonathan Baker.

Jonathan Baker is a visionary director who is celebrated for his unparalleled filmmaking techniques. He is known for his hands-on approach, a keen eye for details and crafting compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences. His ability to immerse himself in every aspect of production ensures that his creative vision is flawlessly translated from the script to the screen.

One of Baker’s biggest inspirations is visionary filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino for his innovative filmmaking approach. In his second to last directorial venture “Fate”, Baker is paying homage to Tarantino’s Vista Theatre through the film's main location, The Vista Hotel and the casting of Harvey Keitel. Keitel, an esteemed actor who brings a commanding presence and depth to his character, enriching the film’s atmosphere and working to elevate the performance of the entire cast.

The Vista Hotel becomes more than a location, but a central character.

"The Vista Hotel was born out of Quentin Tarantino's visionary movie theatre," says Baker. "It serves as a creative through-line, connecting the past with the present and infusing our film with a sense of nostalgia just as Harvey Keitel did”.

Keitel's connection to both Baker and Tarantino adds a layer of authenticity to "Fate The Movie”.

Jordan Parlee
Jive PR + Digital
email us here

You just read:

Jonathan’s Baker Fate The Movie Plays Homage To Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Movie Theater

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more