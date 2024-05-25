ECAC hosts annual meeting with representatives from the United States authorities

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Paris, 24 April 2024 — The ECAC Coordinating Committee welcomed a delegation from the United States, comprising senior representatives from the US Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation, and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), for a meeting covering a broad array of topics.

This marked the 28th bilateral meeting between the two delegations (CC-US/28), providing an invaluable opportunity for ECAC to gain insights into recent developments and priority areas of work in the US while fostering an enriching exchange of perspectives and experiences on ongoing issues.

Both delegations reaffirmed the importance of enhancing international coordination efforts. They discussed key safety topics expected to be addressed at the upcoming ICAO Air Navigation Conference from 26 August to 6 September 2024 (AN-Conf/14) and respective priorities. The FAA also offered a comprehensive overview of their recent enhanced oversight of Boeing. This provided an opportunity for the participants to discuss best practices for compliance monitoring and oversight activities carried out by aviation authorities now and in the future. Discussions also focused on the important safety-related topic of mental health in the aviation workforce. ECAC members shared experiences that had seen improvements in addressing mental health issues, as well as campaigns to encourage disclosure and offer support.

During the meeting, Oleksandr Bilchuk, Director General of Civil Aviation of Ukraine, delivered a presentation on the status of the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine's (SAAU) main activities, and the challenges facing both the SAAU and the Ukrainian aviation sector following the Russian invasion. US and ECAC representatives reiterated their commitment to supporting the SAAU and commended Ukraine for its ongoing efforts in the field of aviation amidst such difficult circumstances.

ECAC also heard how the TSA was making progress towards raising performance standards and streamlining testing protocols. The TSA also highlighted progress made under the US one-stop-security initiative and emphasised the importance of continued close coordination with international partners as the US continued to develop its approach. Linked to one-stop-security, the importance of harmonising policies concerning the restrictions applicable to the transport of liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) was also highlighted by both delegations, since the lifting of restrictions would ultimately improve the passenger experience, subject to the deployment of appropriate screening technologies.

The meeting also reiterated its strong commitment to advancing environmental objectives, supported by both the US and ECAC Member States under initiatives such as the ICAO Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) and the Long-Term Aspirational Goal for international aviation (LTAG).