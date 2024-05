Protein Therapeutics Market Projected to Reach Valuation of USD 566.66 Billion at 7.1% CAGR from 2024-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global protein therapeutics industry accounted for $283.64 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $566.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in proteomics research have boosted the growth of the global protein therapeutics market. However, high production costs required for developing and manufacturing protein-based therapeutics hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in healthcare expenditure and increase in geriatric populations would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Therapeutic protein drugs are a type of medicine that are used to treat a variety of diseases such as cancer, metabolic, immunological, hematological, hormonal, genetic, infectious diseases, and others. These drugs have the potential to significantly improve human health. In principle, protein therapy is similar to gene therapy; which involves protein delivery in specific amounts to the body to facilitate precise functioning of different glands and other organs in the body

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/60

Growth of the global protein therapeutics market is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in development of protein-based therapies, and various strategies adopted by key players of the market. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and approval of new products are expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The fusion protein segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of protein therapeutics due to surge in chronic diseases and increase in demand for therapeutic drugs.

The number of clinics and hospitals across the globe increased during the pandemic, which supplemented the demand for protein therapeutics.

However, the prolonged lockdown and disruptions of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials hinder the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Protein Therapeutics Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/60?reqfor=covid

Economic Downturn Analysis:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of protein therapeutics due to surge in chronic diseases and increase in demand for therapeutic drugs.

The number of clinics and hospitals across the globe increased during the pandemic, which supplemented the demand for protein therapeutics.

However, the prolonged lockdown and disruptions of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials hinder the market.

Connect to our Analyst:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/60

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, holding nearly half of the market, due to increase in chronic diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, and presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing geriatric population, surge in public-private investment, and increase in number of initiatives for healthcare awareness.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/60

Major market players

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Pfizer Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Flexible Delivery Model:

With our flexible delivery model, you will be able to suggest changes within the scope/table of content based on your requirement.

Customization services are included with the purchase of any license type of report.

Customization requests can be sent directly to: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/60

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.