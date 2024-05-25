Submit Release
News Search

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,473 in the last 365 days.

DOH ISSUES NOTICE OF AWARD FOR AMBULANCE SERVICES

Posted on May 24, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention Systems Branch has issued two Notices of Award to International Life Support, Inc., doing business as American Medical Response (AMR).

The Notices of Award are the result of required competitive procurements. The DOH published two requests for proposals (RFPs) in April, seeking vendors to provide Comprehensive 911 Ground Ambulance Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for Kauaʻi and Maui Counties beginning January 1, 2025.

Current contracts are being extended until then to ensure that Maui and Kaua‘i residents have uninterrupted access to ground ambulance services.

The new contracts will:

  • Ensure that every district has an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which are the current qualifications for, and level of staffing
  • Provide a second ambulance for Moloka‘i
  • Add requirements for a quality assurance coordinator and a pediatric emergency care coordinator, among other improvements in quality and performance.

For Kaua‘i RFP results, click here. For Maui RPF results, click here.

You just read:

DOH ISSUES NOTICE OF AWARD FOR AMBULANCE SERVICES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more