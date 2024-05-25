DOH ISSUES NOTICE OF AWARD FOR AMBULANCE SERVICES

Posted on May 24, 2024 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention Systems Branch has issued two Notices of Award to International Life Support, Inc., doing business as American Medical Response (AMR).

The Notices of Award are the result of required competitive procurements. The DOH published two requests for proposals (RFPs) in April, seeking vendors to provide Comprehensive 911 Ground Ambulance Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for Kauaʻi and Maui Counties beginning January 1, 2025.

Current contracts are being extended until then to ensure that Maui and Kaua‘i residents have uninterrupted access to ground ambulance services.

The new contracts will:

Ensure that every district has an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which are the current qualifications for, and level of staffing

Provide a second ambulance for Moloka‘i

Add requirements for a quality assurance coordinator and a pediatric emergency care coordinator, among other improvements in quality and performance.

For Kaua‘i RFP results, click here. For Maui RPF results, click here.