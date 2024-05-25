Exercise Red Guardian 2024 Gets Underway in Atlantic

The U.S. Navy and allies employ emerging technologies while integrating best practices and lessons learned from previous ASW exercises. From seabed to space, the assets and personnel involved will use the full spectrum to conduct ASW.

“Red Guardian shows our resolve and commitment to ASW, a much needed aspect of homeland defense,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet. “The Navy frequently conducts exercises and operations across all maritime domains to maintain readiness, refine tactics, and support homeland defense.”

Submarine Group Two executes integrated multi-domain undersea warfare to advance the art of theater undersea warfare providing our nation fully aware, fully informed, and fully connected undersea warfare forces at home and around the world.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

For more information, please visit www.navy.mil or https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/.