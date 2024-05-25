Submit Release
News Search

There were 236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,473 in the last 365 days.

Exercise Red Guardian 2024 Gets Underway in Atlantic

The U.S. Navy and allies employ emerging technologies while integrating best practices and lessons learned from previous ASW exercises. From seabed to space, the assets and personnel involved will use the full spectrum to conduct ASW.

“Red Guardian shows our resolve and commitment to ASW, a much needed aspect of homeland defense,” said Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. Second Fleet. “The Navy frequently conducts exercises and operations across all maritime domains to maintain readiness, refine tactics, and support homeland defense.”

Submarine Group Two executes integrated multi-domain undersea warfare to advance the art of theater undersea warfare providing our nation fully aware, fully informed, and fully connected undersea warfare forces at home and around the world.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

For more information, please visit www.navy.mil or https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/.

You just read:

Exercise Red Guardian 2024 Gets Underway in Atlantic

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more