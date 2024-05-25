Governor Mills Announces President Biden's Approval of Major Disaster Declaration for April Nor'easter

MAINE, May 25 - Back to current news.

Governor Janet Mills tonight announced that President Joe Biden has approved the State of Maine's request for a Major Disaster Declaration to help Cumberland and York Counties recover from the severe winter storm in April that resulted in significant infrastructure damage across southern Maine.

The President's Disaster Declaration unlocks federal assistance to help Maine cover the cost of public infrastructure repairs. Earlier this month, Governor Mills wrote that costs from the two-day storm €“ including debris removal, damage to roads and bridges, and emergency protective measures €“ are expected to exceed $3.5 million.

"I thank President Biden for quickly approving Maine's request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Cumberland and York Counties," said Governor Janet Mills. "This funding will help Southern Maine continue to recover from the devastating April Nor'easter. My Administration will continue our work to help Maine communities bounce back from recent storms and become more resilient to future severe weather."

The President's approval authorizes Federal assistance through the Public Assistance (PA) Program for York and Cumberland Counties, which provides supplemental grants to State, local, and Tribal governments so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

It also unlocks Federal funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the entire State of Maine. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to State, local, and Tribal and governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities.

Earlier this week, Governor Mills signed an Executive Order creating a new commission that will develop the State of Maine's first plan for long-term infrastructure resilience. The executive order comes in the wake of the April Nor'easter and several other devastating weather events, including the December 2023 and January 2024 storms that caused an estimated $90 million in damage to public infrastructure across the state.

Last month, Governor Mills signed into law her proposal as part of the supplemental budget to make available $60 million to help Maine communities recover from recent severe storms and increase their resiliency to future severe storms. Applications for funding and additional information are available on the state's flood resources and assistance hub, maine.gov/flood.