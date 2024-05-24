Submit Release
Island paramedics recognized during Paramedic Services Week

CANADA, May 24 - Paramedics in Prince Edward Island were honoured today with medals at an awards ceremony at Government House as part of Paramedic Services Week celebrations.    

The Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals are given annually to recognize emergency medical services professionals who have performed their duties in an outstanding manner, characterized by good conduct, dedication and efficiency.

Four paramedics received service medals this year:

20 Year Medal

  • James Orchard
  • Derek Stewart

30 Year Bar

40 Year Bar

“Paramedics are a vital part of our health care system in Prince Edward Island, offering a range of care. This week, and every week, we are grateful for those who have chosen this career as their calling and provide help, support and care to Islanders, often in the most challenging times.”

- Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

Paramedic Services Week takes place across Canada from May 19-25, 2024. It recognizes the importance of the many professionals who deliver out-of-hospital care, including emergency paramedics, community paramedics, 911 communications staff, educators, support staff, online medical control physicians and mobile mental health. 

“This year’s theme, Help Us, Help You highlights the important role of paramedics and how, in collaboration with other health care professionals, they help to ensure people get the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” said Darcy Clinton, Director of Operations at Medavie Health Services. “This week is an opportunity to celebrate paramedics and reflect on the remarkable impact they have across our province.”

The awards were presented by Her Honour, Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry and Minister McLane. 

