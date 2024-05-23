Submit Release
CHIPS for America NSTC and Natcast May 2024 Update

The CHIPS for America Research and Development (R&D) Office and Natcast, the operator of the CHIPS for America National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), will host a webinar to discuss the NSTC Roadmap, a summary of Natcast’s RFI on Prototyping Capabilities and Facilities, and additional details about the initial R&D projects announced in April.

A historic and long-lasting investment, the NSTC is one of CHIPS for America’s Research and Development (R&D) programs. As a public-private consortium, the NSTC is where members will have access to an investment fund, facilities, partners, and additional funding opportunities to research, test, and scale-up semiconductor technologies and workforce activities. The NSTC shall be a thriving semiconductor research center that shall serve as an engine of innovation for decades to come.  

