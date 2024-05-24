MEDIA RELEASE: DHHL Urges Customers of Sandwich Isles Communications to Immediately Switch Phone and Internet Service Providers

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

Ka ʻOihana ʻĀina Hoʻopulapula Hawaiʻi

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KALI WATSON

CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIIAN HOMES COMMISSION

DHHL URGES CUSTOMERS OF SANDWICH ISLES COMMUNICATIONS TO

IMMEDIATELY SWITCH PHONE AND INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS

Lessees must act to avoid interruption of critical telecommunications services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 24, 2024

HONOLULU – Today, up to 1,500 households and businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands are facing a sudden loss of phone and/or internet service provided by Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC). Affected parties are located throughout the state and include many households in remote communities.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) urges any beneficiaries who receive service from SIC to immediately switch their service to another provider to avoid interruption of their phone and/or internet service. Residential customers should contact alternative service providers to determine if service is available at their address:

Additional resources and ongoing updates are available at the department’s Broadband Program webpage at https://dhhl.hawaii.gov/broadband/ including information on:

Eligibility for government program offering free and low-cost residential service

Information for affected businesses on Hawaiian Home Lands

SIC is a private company that is required to provide reliable telecommunications service on Hawaiian Home Lands. The company is facing foreclosure by the federal government due to nonpayment of a major loan. DHHL is working to ensure minimal disruption to affected beneficiaries.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921 with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of more than 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Diamond Badajos

Information and Community Relations Officer

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Cell: 808-342-0873

[email protected]