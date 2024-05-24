Avalon GloboCare Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today announced that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on May 22, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”) because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the “Quarterly Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice states that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or July 22, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the Quarterly Report, or November 18, 2024, to file the Quarterly Report to regain compliance.

The Company continues to work diligently to finalize its Quarterly Report and plans to file its Quarterly Report as promptly as possible to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a commercial stage company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative, precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services. Avalon is working to establish a leading role in the innovation of diagnostic testing, utilizing proprietary technology to deliver precise, genetics-driven results. The Company also provides laboratory services, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests including drug testing, toxicology, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, and urine toxicology. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

