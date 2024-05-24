Freight Technologies, Inc., receives notification from NASDAQ

HOUSTON, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, Fr8Tech or Company), a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announced that it received written notification on May 22, 2024, from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC that it no longer complies with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



The closing bid price for the Company's ordinary shares had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and accordingly, the Company no longer complies with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). However, the Nasdaq Listing Rules also provide the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days (i.e. by November 18, 2024) in which to regain compliance. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to November 18, 2024 (i.e. October 31, 2024).

If at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Company will be provided with written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance, it may be eligible for additional time. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company meets these requirements, the Nasdaq will inform that Company that it has been granted an additional 180 calendar days. However, if it appears to the Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company is considering actions that it may take in response to this notification in order to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements, but no decisions about a response have been made at this time.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App Inc.), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

