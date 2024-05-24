Submit Release
R1 RCM to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

MURRAY, Utah, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 10:30am ET.

A live audio webcast of this presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Evan Smith, CFA
(516) 743-5184
investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Contact: 
Josh Blumenthal
media@r1rcm.com


Primary Logo

