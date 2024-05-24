Shapeways Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) (“Shapeways” or the “Company”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, today announced that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on May 22, 2024 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”) within the prescribed timeframe. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock or publicly traded warrants.



The Notice provides that the Company has until July 22, 2024, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until November 18, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company may be able to regain compliance with the Rule by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC (and any other reports required to be filed) before the end of any such exception period. If the Company fails to regain compliance prior to the expiration of any such exception period or if Nasdaq does not accept the plan of compliance, Nasdaq will issue a determination indicating that the Company is subject to delisting. If that occurs, the Company may request a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearing Panel to review the determination. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept such plan or grant an exception period, that any hearing would be successful, or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within the deadline or any exception period that may be granted or maintain compliance with the other continued listing standards set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters.