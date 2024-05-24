eCommunity™ Founder Interviewed by Magazine, Fresh Off Launch of eCommunity’s Military Initiatives

Antwon Alsobrook discusses internet access for all in an interview with Monica Sanders, JD, L.L.M, founder of The Undivide Project, for Authority Magazine

We are committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every community has access to the digital tools they need to thrive” — Antwon Alsobrook, Founder & CEO of A2D, Inc

UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber is proud to announce that Antwon Alsobrook, founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., has been featured in an in-depth interview with Authority Magazine. In this inspiring conversation — titled Antwon Alsobrook of A2D on the Digital Divide and Why & How We Should Close It — Alsobrook shares his personal journey and the mission driving eCommunity™ Fiber to close the digital divide and bring high-speed internet access to underserved communities.

Monica Sanders, JD, LL.M, the founder of The Undivide Project — an organization dedicated to creating climate resilience in underserved communities — conducted the interview. As one of the first black-owned open-access fiber companies in the U.S., eCommunity™ Fiber stands out for its pioneering efforts to make high-speed internet accessible to all.

Antwon Alsobrook expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “I am honored to share our vision and efforts with Authority Magazine. We are committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every community has access to the digital tools they need to thrive.”

Raised in a low-income neighborhood on Atlanta’s Eastside, Alsobrook’s early fascination with electronics evolved into a groundbreaking career in broadband infrastructure. His dedication to making high-speed internet universally accessible is evident in eCommunity™ Fiber’s initiatives. The company builds open-access fiber networks that stimulate competition, improve services, and lower costs, directly benefiting the communities they serve.

Alsobrook’s interview highlights the profound impact that reliable internet access can have on education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He emphasizes the importance of digital equity and how eCommunity™ Fiber’s projects are designed to bridge the gap for those who have historically been left behind.

One of the standout stories from the interview is the recent success in Riverdale, GA, where eCommunity™ Fiber provided high-speed fiber internet to over 1,100 homes in just four months. This achievement is a testament to the company’s commitment and efficiency in bringing digital resources to those in need.

Keith Quarles Jr. of eCommunity™ Fiber praised Alsobrook’s leadership, saying, “Antwon’s vision and dedication have driven eCommunity™ to achieve remarkable milestones. His unwavering commitment to digital equity is transforming communities and creating lasting impacts.”

As part of eCommunity™ Fiber’s ongoing efforts to expand access, the company recently announced a major initiative to enhance internet connectivity at U.S. military bases, beginning with a significant upgrade at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, GA. This project will provide military families with gigabit-plus internet speeds and advanced digital services, underscoring the organization’s dedication to supporting those who serve our country.

Antwon Alsobrook’s vision for closing the digital divide goes beyond technology; it’s about connecting people to opportunities and creating a more equitable world for all.

About eCommunity™ Holdings

eCommunity™ Holdings, a collaboration between A2D, Inc., and Antarctica Capital, specializes in developing and operating carrier-neutral, open-access fiber networks across the US. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for families by offering cutting-edge technological services and infrastructure.

About Authority Magazine

Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, is dedicated to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews with authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and tech. Founded by Yitzi Weiner and managed by a team of writers and editors, Authority Magazine uses interviews to draw out empowering and actionable stories that resonate with the mind, heart, and eyes. Popular series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” and “Social Impact Heroes.” Authority Magazine has conducted over 100,000 interviews with prominent figures and C-Suite executives, offering profound insights and inspiring narratives.