A new recreation centre is coming to Abegweit First Nation

CANADA, May 24 - A new recreation centre will be built in Scotchfort after a combined investment of $17 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program from the federal government and the Government of Prince Edward Island.

This was announced by Minister Lawrence MacAulay, MLA Sidney MacEwen, and Chief Roderick W. Gould Jr.

The new centre will be connected to the new Abegweit Connects community building, and give Islanders a new space to play, learn, get healthy, and come together.

This net-zero facility will also be home for sports games, year-round Mawi’omi celebrations, and other regional events. It will also provide space for all Islanders to connect with Mi’kmaw language, storytelling, and culture. And, in cases of extreme climate events, the building will be used as a warming and cooling centre for all residents in the region.

Quotes

“Here in Eastern PEI, we know just how important it is to build greener, more resilient communities, and the new Abegweit Recreation Centre is another step in the right direction. This will be a place for folks to gather, learn about and celebrate Mi’kmaq culture, and participate in sports and other community activities. It’ll also be an inclusive, publicly accessible, climate resilient, net-zero space, showcasing our shared commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“The Province is pleased to support Abegweit First Nation with funding for their new community recreation centre. This promises significant benefits to the community, as it will become a hub for essential and recreational services that supports Indigenous people. This strategic investment demonstrates our commitment to working with the PEI Mi'kmaq on shared priorities of economic development, community wellbeing, and prosperity.” Sidney MacEwen, MLA for Morell-Donagh

“This is a significant investment for our community, and for rural PEI, that will support our growth in a variety of areas and provide all Islanders with access to a diverse range of recreational spaces, equipment, and activities. A recreation centre of this scale will not only improve health outcomes for our people but create prosperity in the area by supporting new jobs and enhancing economic opportunities. This centre will also maintain Abegweit’s commitment to environmental sustainability and climate resilience. Wela’lioq to all our partners, this is reconciliation in action.”

Roderick W. Gould Jr., Chief of Abegweit First Nation

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $9,000,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Government of Prince Edward Island is funding $8,000,000. Abegweit First Nation is prepared to leverage additional funding sources as required.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan’s first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

