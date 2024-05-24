TRREB Statement on Toronto City Council’s Approval of Townhomes and Small Six-Storey Residential Units Along Major Roads

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) continues to champion the Expanding Housing Options in Neighbourhoods (EHON) initiative aimed at building more low-rise housing in residential neighbourhoods to meet the needs of our growing city.



Last night’s decision by Toronto City Council to allow townhomes and small six-storey residential units with a maximum of 60 units to be built along major roads as-of-right is a big win for housing affordability. Council’s decision builds on a less ambitious original plan to only allow townhomes and small residential units to a maximum of 30 units on the “edges of neighbourhoods” and along some major roads. The expansion of the original plan to build more homes is a momentous decision that will benefit generations of Torontonians.

TRREB urged City Council to approve this proposal, and we are thrilled to see this ambitious plank of the EHON initiative move forward.

This change will also make the City of Toronto a more equitable and inclusive city by reversing decades of zoning policy that was historically used to prevent the building of more units in existing neighbourhoods. For too long, Toronto’s planning policies forced working families and individuals to live on the edges of the city and endure long commutes. Council’s decision will help generate more affordable units in every neighbourhood so that people can live closer to where they work and play.

TRREB is also acknowledging City of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Councillor Brad Bradford for their tireless efforts to ensure Toronto rises to the challenge of its historic affordability crisis. Toronto is lucky to have civic leaders who are working hard to ensure our city remains one of the best places to live in.

