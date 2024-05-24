Submit Release
*CLOSED* Bonito Lake set to reopen May 25

Last week, the City and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish signed an agreement through the Department’s Open Gate Access Program to allow angling to resume. This program uses funds from Department license sales to secure access for hunting and fishing. The agreement for Bonito Lake allows fishing only from the lakeshore in open areas, which exclude the shore near the dam and the Bonito Creek inlet. Access is allowed 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Camping, boating, building fires and access for activities other than fishing are not permitted. Swimming is not allowed. Signs posted at the lake’s entrance will provide visitors with full rules and details. 

