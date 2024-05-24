Read more about LDVA to honor fallen, remember legacies for Memorial Day

POSTED ON May 24, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 24, 2024

LDVA TO HONOR FALLEN, REMEMBER LEGACIES FOR MEMORIAL DAY

BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Retired) and the LDVA team will honor Louisiana’s fallen and remember their legacies in observance of Memorial Day at events across the state. LDVA’s five state-run veterans cemeteries will host somber ceremonies memorializing the nearly 10,000 veterans interred at the cemeteries.

Secretary Meginley will deliver opening remarks at the annual Memorial Day Garden of Flags event on Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. hosted by Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Chapter 1 on the State Capitol grounds. Secretary Meginley will also speak at VFW Post 3750 in Luling on Monday, May 27 at 6 p.m.

In reflecting on Memorial Day, Secretary Meginley stated, “My predecessor, Secretary Joey Strickland, once said that a nation that forgets its veterans will itself soon be forgotten.” “These words have never been rung truer. The blood spilled by those who paid the ultimate price in service to our nation has ensured that America is the greatest country in the world. We owe a debt of gratitude to those men and women that can never be repaid.”

LDVA’s state-run cemeteries provide a final resting place of honor for veterans to ensure their legacies are preserved for future generations. The cemeteries’ Memorial Day ceremonies will include words of remembrance, prayers and the playing of Taps. Representatives from veterans service organizations will lay wreaths during the ceremonies as well.

Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Speaker: BG David Gardner, Commanding General, JRTC and Fort Johnson

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Speaker: Sandy Franks, SMSgt (USAF Retired)

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m.

For more information about our Memorial Day ceremonies, email veteran@la.gov or contact each cemetery directly.

###