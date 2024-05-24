Governor Ivey Releases Video Message Inviting Alabama Students to Partake in her Summer Reading Challenge

MONTGOMERY – Governor Ivey today released a video message encouraging rising students in grades K through 8th to participate in her summer reading initiative, Governor Ivey’s Summer Reading Challenge. She continues encouraging student literacy in Alabama.

Governor Ivey invited students to join her in the challenge earlier this week. Further information regarding the challenge and students’ participation can be found here.

Script:

Alabama students – it’s Governor Kay Ivey!

As another school year comes to a close, I want to congratulate each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication in the classroom.

Your efforts have truly made me proud.

Now, as we approach the summer break, I want to remind you all that while it’s a time to unwind and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation, it’s also a time to keep our minds active and engaged.

So what better way to do that than by picking up a good book?

Last year, many of you joined me in my Summer Reading Challenge.

I was amazed by the enthusiasm you brought to your reading adventures.

Well, guess what?

It’s back!

And I’m inviting each and every one of you to join me in my summer reading challenge once again!

Whether you’re diving into a thrilling mystery or exploring distant lands, there’s a book out there waiting for you…and I want to hear all about it!

So, here’s the challenge: If you’re a student entering grades K through 8th for the upcoming school year, I want you to write me a letter this summer.

Tell me about your favorite summer reading book and why it captured your imagination.

My summer reading challenge begins now and ends on July 31st, so be sure to send me your letters before then!

I can’t wait to hear back from you and to embark on this literary adventure together throughout the summer months.

Students, let’s get reading!

