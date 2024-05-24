Crab fisheries play a crucial role in global fishery economics, but they heavily rely on wild catches. With the decline and exploratory limits of wild populations, expanding the scale and production of aquaculture becomes vital for the sustainability of crab fisheries. The development of crab aquaculture encounters significant dietary challenges, stemming from suboptimal formulated feeds and inefficient feeding management. Leveraging insights from crab foraging behaviours offers a promising solution to these issues; however, progress is hindered by a lack of comprehensive behavioural data and the underappreciation of these insights in aquaculture. To bridge this gap, we systematically examine the progress in studies of crab foraging behaviour, analysing the influences of predators, prey, and environmental characteristics, and discuss possibilities for future research and development in the field by combining these findings with the demands of aquaculture. This review identifies a discrepancy in research focus, with inadequate emphasis on the major cultured species and their behavioural responses to factors limiting aquaculture productivity, aiming to enhance our comprehension of crab foraging behaviour and facilitate growth in the crab industry.

Liu D., Zhu B., Liu X. & Wang F., in press. Important but ignored: research progress on crab foraging behaviour and its implications for aquaculture. Reviews in Aquaculture. Article (subscription required).

