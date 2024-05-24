Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market to Reach $2.2 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to the construction industry's expansion, coupled with the demand for advanced heavy machinery and increasing demand in aerospace and defense sectors

Wilmington, Delaware, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by Valve Type (Nozzle Flapper Valve, Jet Pipe Servo Valve, Direct Drive Servo Valve), Stage Type (Single-Stage Servo Valve, Two-Stage Servo Valve, Multi-Stage Servo Valve), and Application [Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Construction, Oil and Gas, Others (Medical and Healthcare, Renewable Energy, Marine Industry)]: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the " electro hydraulic servo valve market " was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2032.

The electro hydraulic servo valve market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increasing demand in industries such as aerospace, defense, and industrial automation. This growth is driven by the need for precise and efficient control systems in advanced machinery and vehicles. Technological advancements in servo valve design and materials, along with the rise of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, are also contributing factors. Additionally, the expanding application of EHSVs in renewable energy systems and electric vehicles underscores their versatility and importance, further propelling market expansion in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.2 billion CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Valve Type, Stage Type, Application, and Region Drivers The rise in automated manufacturing processes



The development of electric and hybrid vehicles



High-performance requirements for precise control of flight surfaces and weaponry system Opportunities Integration with smart systems Restraints Regular maintenance and skilled personnel for installation and operation

The nozzle flapper valve to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.



Based on valve type, the nozzle flapper valve segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Electro Hydraulic Servo Valves command the highest revenue due to superior precision and responsiveness, which are crucial for high-performance applications. These valves offer fine control over fluid flow and pressure, making them ideal for aerospace, defense, and industrial automation sectors. Their reliable operation in demanding environments and the ability to provide accurate feedback contribute to their dominance in the EHSV market. In addition, advancements in manufacturing have enhanced their efficiency and durability.

The two-stage servo valve to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on stage type, the two-stage servo valve held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for half of the global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The two-stage servo valve segment is projected to manifest a CAGR of 4.27% from 2023 to 2032. It is due to their exceptional precision and stability in controlling hydraulic flow and pressure. These valves are highly effective in demanding applications, such as aerospace and industrial automation, where fine-tuned control is critical. Their ability to handle higher flow rates and pressures with enhanced accuracy makes them preferable for complex and high-performance systems, driving their dominance in the market.

The aerospace segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the aerospace segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the critical need for precise and reliable control systems in aircraft. EHSVs are essential for managing flight control surfaces, landing gear, and other vital functions, ensuring safety and performance. The aerospace industry's stringent performance and reliability standards drive the demand for advanced servo valves. Additionally, the continuous innovation and expansion in the aerospace sector, including commercial, military, and space applications, bolster their market dominance.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global electro hydraulic servo valve market revenue owing to rapid industrialization and significant investments in automation across sectors, including manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive. The region's robust economic growth, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India, has led to increased demand for advanced control systems.

Leading Market Players: -

Moog Inc

Bosch Rexroth AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation

HAWE Hydraulik SE

Honeywell

Duplomatic MS S.p.A.(Daikin group}

YUKEN KOGYO CO., LTD.

Woodward, Inc.

MTS Systems

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global electro hydraulic servo valve market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, acquisition, agreement and partnership and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

