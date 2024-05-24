RiskXchange to Showcase Its 360-degree Third-party Risk Management Platform at Infosecurity Europe 2024

Meet RiskXchange at Infosecurity Europe 2024 RiskXchange logo

A leader in third-party risk management solutions has its Infosecurity Europe debut.

2024 is the year all companies should prioritise their third-party risk management strategy, and we are proud to showcase the transformative TPRM capabilities of the RiskXchange platform.” — Darren Craig, CEO of RiskXchange

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiskXchange, a leader in comprehensive risk management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Infosecurity Europe 2024, Europe's number one information security event. The event, which will take place from June 4-6, 2024, at ExCel London, will gather industry leaders and security professionals from around the globe to discuss, network, and learn about the latest advancements and strategies in cybersecurity.

RiskXchange will be located in the Discovery Zone at Stand B151, where the company will showcase its flagship product, RiskXchange's 360-degree Third-party Risk Management platform. This innovative solution is designed to help organisations manage and mitigate risks associated with their third-party vendors effectively and comprehensively. By combining real-time risk monitoring via instant Risk Ratings, smart security assessments, attack surface intelligence and digital risk protection capabilities, RiskXchange's platform provides a robust toolset to enhance organisational resilience against cybersecurity threats.



Visit RiskXchange at Infosecurity Europe 2024:

► Location: Discovery Zone, Stand B151

► Dates: June 4-6, 2024

► Venue: ExCeL London

Conference attendees visiting RiskXchange's stand will have the opportunity to watch live demonstrations of the platform, engage with cybersecurity experts, and discuss personalised solutions that can be tailored to their specific needs. The team will also be available to provide insights into the latest trends in cybersecurity, such as the latest "FTSE 100 Cyber Risk Exposure Report 2024" and the essential role of continuous third-party assessments in today's digital landscape.

Darren Craig, CEO of RiskXchange, expressed his anticipation for the upcoming event, stating, "I think 2024 is the year all companies should prioritise their third-party risk management strategy, and Infosecurity Europe is the ideal platform to showcase the transformative TPRM capabilities of the RiskXchange platform. We are excited to connect with fellow security professionals and leaders to discuss the future of cybersecurity. We urge all attendees to visit our stand in the Discovery Zone to discover more about our platform and how it can revolutionise their approach to third-party risk."

RiskXchange is committed to innovation and excellence in risk management, and Infosecurity Europe 2024 represents a significant opportunity for the company to share its expertise and solutions with a global audience.

About RiskXchange:

RiskXchange is a leading provider of risk management solutions, specialising in third-party risk management, ensuring operational integrity and compliance for organisations worldwide. Headquartered in London, RiskXchange serves a diverse international clientele, offering cutting-edge tools and strategic insights to manage and mitigate risks in dynamic business environments.