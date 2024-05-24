Nicholas Clark appointed as Coastal Carolina Athletics’ first in-house NIL general manager

Conway, S.C., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Carolina University (CCU), in partnership with Altius Sports Partners (ASP), announces the appointment of Nicholas Clark as the first in-house Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) general manager. Coastal Carolina is the first Sun Belt Conference school in ASP’s General Manager program. A distinguished alumnus and former Chanticleer football captain, Clark returns to his alma mater with a rich background in athletic administration and strategic partnerships.

In his new role, Clark will spearhead NIL initiatives at CCU, focusing on enhancing the commercial opportunities for Chanticleer student-athletes, all backed by the ASP team of industry-leading experts. Additionally, his responsibilities include guiding educational programs, leading departmental NIL strategy to maximize opportunities for athletes, and serving as the primary liaison for both internal and external stakeholders.

“Nicholas Clark’s return to CCU is not just a homecoming; it’s a strategic move that brings his wealth of expertise and deep relationships back to enhance our athletic programs. His proven track record in administration and strategic partnerships, coupled with the support from Altius Sports Partners, will undoubtedly elevate our NIL initiatives and create new opportunities for our student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field,” said Matt Hogue, CCU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and University recreation.

An advocate for community engagement, Clark will work closely with area businesses and the athletics department to maximize NIL opportunities and enrich the student-athlete experience at CCU. His expertise will also extend to strengthening the NIL foundation at CCU and developing strategies with corporate partners and third-party collaborators.

“I’m excited to return to CCU, a place that shaped so much of my early career and personal growth. Coming back as the ASP NIL general manager, I’m committed to leveraging my experiences and the insights I’ve gained to significantly enhance our student-athletes’ experiences. My focus will be on building stronger ties with area businesses and creating meaningful opportunities that benefit our athletes and align with our institutional values,” said Clark.

Clark’s professional journey features pivotal roles such as executive assistant athletic director at Tennessee State University, where he oversaw external operations and revenue generation. Additionally, he has served on the NCAA President’s Cabinet and chaired the NCAA Board of Governors Student-Athlete Engagement Committee, significantly contributing to the development of NIL legislation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nicholas to the ASP family. Nicholas is a leader, having been a former student-athlete and at the forefront of NIL his understanding of the landscape, passion for the Chanticleers, and experience developing exciting commercial opportunities make him uniquely equipped to guide Coastal Carolina’s NIL efforts,” said Brittney Whiteside, vice president of ASP College at Altius Sports Partners.

Clark’s career began at CCU, where he founded the Coastal Rise program, the first student-athlete development program in school history. This initiative has laid a strong foundation for his new role, where he will continue to influence the growth and success of Chanticleer Athletics. Clark’s academic credentials include a bachelor’s degree in business administration and communication from the University, where he also distinguished himself as the football team captain from 2015 to 2016. Following his undergraduate studies, Clark earned advanced degrees from Georgia State University, the University of Virginia, and Tennessee State University.

The ASP GM program, launched in July 2022, collaborates with 17 of ASP’s more than 40 university partners to provide tailored education and strategic support for NIL activities, enhancing the athletic and academic experiences of student-athletes across the nation.

About Altius Sports Partners

Since its inception in 2020, Altius Sports Partners (ASP) has become a leading advisor to elite collegiate athletics programs. ASP provides comprehensive solutions to elevate industry standards and promote excellence through its network of more than 40 Division I athletics departments, including nearly half of the Power Five institutions. ASP College offers strategic consulting services and an on-campus GM program, featuring education, strategic guidance, and staffing for the evolving college sports landscape, including NIL. ASP has on-campus personnel at 17 institutions, and the GM program is considered the industry standard. Beyond NIL, ASP offers guidance on various related issues, including licensing, sponsorship, agent relations, and Title IX. Additionally, ASP Brands facilitates collaboration between brands and athletes, executing national NIL campaigns on behalf of blue-chip brands such as Powerade and Shake Shack.

