Celebrate Memorial Day and National Brisket Day the Dickey’s Barbecue Way

World’s largest barbecue brand honors Memorial Day with deal on Packs

Dallas, TX, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is kicking off the holiday weekend with a special deal on their Legit. Texas. Barbecue. in honor of Memorial Day.

This year, to celebrate Memorial Day the Texas-style barbecue brand will offer $5 OFF their variety of packs using code 5OFFPACKS for the entire holiday weekend. Whether having a picnic for two, a family reunion or a big summer bash, Dickey’s pit-smoked barbecue goes with any size gathering. Dickey’s Pack options include:

Picnic Pack (starting at $50.00) - your favorite meat (1 lb.), 2 medium sides, Texas toast and barbecue sauce. Feeds up to two to four.

Family Pack (starting at $61.00) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.00) - A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12

“As Memorial Day is for honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms, we want to make it a bit easier for families to enjoy their time celebrating the holiday,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “At Dickey’s we are happy to provide deals for families and friends to gather around a meal and spend more time together.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, May 28th, Dickey’s will be celebrating National Brisket Day by sending their valued Big Yellow Cup Rewards members a very special surprise into their Rewards accounts to thank them for being loyal guests

“We hope all our guests join our Big Yellow Cup Loyalty program, so we can all celebrate National Brisket day together on Tuesday.” said Roland Dickey Jr CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “It’s so easy to join from the Dickey’s APP, and we want to reward our loyal BBQ fans with free barbecue and more.”

