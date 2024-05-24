“This is the Time to Get In ” – Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Verge of a $4.2 Trillion ETF Price Surge, BlockDAG Network Up $31M

London, UK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BlockDAG Network are all making significant moves in the market. This is what’s happening;









Bitcoin surged over $70,000 per BTC on Wednesday, nearing its all-time high of $73,500 reached last March. Meanwhile Ethereum has seen a 20% rise to nearly $4,000 per Ether, as the crypto market anticipates a pivotal vote in Washington.

The rally follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requesting updates from entities applying to issue spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Analysts foresee approval triggering a $4.2 trillion price surge, especially after the SEC's communication with potential fund managers, suggesting accelerated approval may be imminent.

ETF analysts have increased approval odds, citing the political climate and potential impact on Ethereum's value. The decision is expected this week on VanEck's and Ark/21 Shares' ETF applications, with analysts anticipating a significant market response akin to Bitcoin's ETF approval in January.

The potential approval of spot Ethereum ETFs is predicted to propel the Ethereum price to $8,000 by 2024 and $14,000 by 2025, impacting Bitcoin positively as well. With spot Bitcoin ETFs reporting record inflows and continued growth since their launch, analysts anticipate further market highs, aligning with projections of a $150,000 Bitcoin price by 2024 and $200,000 by 2025, amounting to a combined near-$4.2 trillion valuation for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In the meantime, BlockDAG Network is revolutionizing the cryptocurrency landscape, emerging as the fastest-growing community in the crypto world and hosting the largest Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of 2024. With over 120,000 holders already on board, up $31 million in record time and a goal of $600 million within reach, BlockDAG is not just a network but a whole movement.











BlockDAG Network stands out with its cutting-edge Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, which allows it to achieve unmatched transaction speeds of 10 blocks per second. This high throughput positions BlockDAG as an ideal solution for both everyday transactions and institution-level decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. The platform’s commitment to technological excellence ensures a seamless and efficient user experience.

BlockDAG introduces a unique mining system designed to provide passive income opportunities. The newly launched X1 mobile miner allows users to mine cryptocurrencies on their smartphones without significant data or battery usage. This innovation means anyone can earn money virtually anywhere and everywhere, making mining more accessible and convenient than ever before.

Joining the BlockDAG Network means becoming part of a vibrant, global community of enthusiasts dedicated to making this project the best in crypto-history. With tens of thousands of members, the community is the backbone of the project’s extreme success, driving innovation and growth through continuous engagement and collaboration.

BlockDAG Network is on an ambitious journey to “the moon,” with every milestone bringing it closer to the ultimate goal of revolutionizing the digital space.

The BlockDAG presale is the fastest growing in crypto history, offering an unmatched opportunity to join a burgeoning journey. Expert analysts predict incredible potential for BlockDAG, with $BDAG tokens projected to reach $10 in 2025.









In the midst of Bitcoin and Ethereum's market surge, BlockDAG Network emerges as the fastest-growing community and the largest ICO of 2024.

Analysts project BlockDAG's $BDAG token to reach $10 by 2025 from its current $0.0085 price, marking an unprecedented rise. As the BlockDAG presale gains momentum and rises upwards from the $31 million already raised, it's clear: in this time BlockDAG Network will redefine the future of cryptocurrency.

Read About BlockDAG Presale:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram:https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.









Brown Williams support (at) blockdag.network