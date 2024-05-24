UUNA TEK Co., Limited Announces Main Sponsorship at the Biennale Arte 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- UUNA TEK Co., Limited is excited to announce its main sponsorship of the Malta Pavilion at the prestigious 60th International Art Exhibition-Biennale Arte 2024, entitled "I Will Follow The Ship." This significant cultural event, curated by Adriano Pedrosa, will take place from April 20 to November 24, 2024, with special previews on the preceding three days in Venice.
As a trailblazer in the field of robotics and automation, UUNA TEK is providing the Malta Pavilion with advanced technological support, including iDraw Drawing Robots and Pen Plotters. These tools are essential for creating the Pavilion's artworks, which are inspired by the theme "Findings and Fantasies: real and imagined narratives inspired by the identity of our genes."
"Our commitment to the Malta Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia exemplifies our dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with creative artistic expression," says Una Tao, CEO of UUNA TEK. "We are delighted to support a platform where technology not only complements but enhances art, making possible the depiction of stories that connect the historical and imaginative realms of Malta."
At its core, the exhibition aims to explore the diverse and unique narratives that define Malta, focusing on themes of belonging and identity amidst the historical changes of the archipelago. UUNA TEK has contributed several key technological pieces to the Pavilion, including two A3 Pen-Plotters, one A0 Pen-Plotter, one A1 Pen-Plotter, and a Laser Engraver attachment, all pivotal in bringing the artistic visions to life.
Since its foundation in 2015, UUNA TEK has distinguished itself as a leader in providing innovative solutions at the intersection of art and technology. Trusted by over 20,000 customers worldwide, the company is committed to developing technology that inspires new forms of artistic expression and enhances the creative process.
"Our role as the main sponsor underscores our belief in the power of art to tell compelling stories when augmented by technology," Tao adds. "Through our support, we aim to demonstrate that technology and art can collaborate to create narratives that resonate universally."
For further information about UUNA TEK and its products, please visit www.uunatek.com.
About UUNATEK Company Limited
UUNATEK was co-founded by husband-and-wife team, Klaus and Una, as a way to share interesting and innovative gadgets in a small e-commerce setting. Boasting experience in international branding and e-commerce exporting/importing, the dynamic duo’s main job is to promote only the best electronics to the world.
While UUNATEK is the distributor for a host of popular products, the company has also developed its own brands with self-developed products, such as the iAuto automatic handwriting machine for bulk writing. It is the world’s 1st true handwriting machine with feeder for the 21st century, helping to write up to 80 papers with each use. The company takes pride in developing its products slowly and carefully to ensure end consumers are 100% satisfied.
Una Tao
As a trailblazer in the field of robotics and automation, UUNA TEK is providing the Malta Pavilion with advanced technological support, including iDraw Drawing Robots and Pen Plotters. These tools are essential for creating the Pavilion's artworks, which are inspired by the theme "Findings and Fantasies: real and imagined narratives inspired by the identity of our genes."
"Our commitment to the Malta Pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia exemplifies our dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with creative artistic expression," says Una Tao, CEO of UUNA TEK. "We are delighted to support a platform where technology not only complements but enhances art, making possible the depiction of stories that connect the historical and imaginative realms of Malta."
At its core, the exhibition aims to explore the diverse and unique narratives that define Malta, focusing on themes of belonging and identity amidst the historical changes of the archipelago. UUNA TEK has contributed several key technological pieces to the Pavilion, including two A3 Pen-Plotters, one A0 Pen-Plotter, one A1 Pen-Plotter, and a Laser Engraver attachment, all pivotal in bringing the artistic visions to life.
Since its foundation in 2015, UUNA TEK has distinguished itself as a leader in providing innovative solutions at the intersection of art and technology. Trusted by over 20,000 customers worldwide, the company is committed to developing technology that inspires new forms of artistic expression and enhances the creative process.
"Our role as the main sponsor underscores our belief in the power of art to tell compelling stories when augmented by technology," Tao adds. "Through our support, we aim to demonstrate that technology and art can collaborate to create narratives that resonate universally."
For further information about UUNA TEK and its products, please visit www.uunatek.com.
About UUNATEK Company Limited
UUNATEK was co-founded by husband-and-wife team, Klaus and Una, as a way to share interesting and innovative gadgets in a small e-commerce setting. Boasting experience in international branding and e-commerce exporting/importing, the dynamic duo’s main job is to promote only the best electronics to the world.
While UUNATEK is the distributor for a host of popular products, the company has also developed its own brands with self-developed products, such as the iAuto automatic handwriting machine for bulk writing. It is the world’s 1st true handwriting machine with feeder for the 21st century, helping to write up to 80 papers with each use. The company takes pride in developing its products slowly and carefully to ensure end consumers are 100% satisfied.
Una Tao
UUNATEK Company Limited
uunatek@gmail.com