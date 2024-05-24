Polyester Medical Film Market Is anticipated to reach around US$ 3.4 billion by 2034
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global polyester medical film market (聚酯医疗膜市场) is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and thereafter expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034 to double in valuation over the next ten years.
For intelligent packaging of food and medicine, synthetic polyester fiber is considered a suitable replacement for silicon bio-patches. Polyester fiber is cost-effective and can be molded into various patterns and shapes. Advanced film manufacturing technologies such as coextrusion and surface modification have improved the functionality and performance of polyester medical films. These technologies will widen the scope of polyester medical film applications and thereby drive market growth.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global polyester medical film market (ポリエステル医療映画市場) is projected to expand at 7.3% CAGR and reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2034-end. The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 497 million from 2019 to 2023.
North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 28.6% by 2034. Leading market players include Toray Industries, Inc., Tekra Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation, DuPont, and 3M.
Sales of polyester medical films less than 100 microns in thickness are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 689.3 from 2024 to 2034.
“Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions due to a growing aging population and advancements in tissue engineering are driving demand for polyester medical films,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of polyester medical film market are Toray Industries, Inc., Tekra Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings Corporation, DuPont, 3M, Cosmo Films Limited, Filmquest Group Inc., Grafix Plastics, Dunmore Corporation, Flex Films USA Inc., Coveme S.p.a., Tekni-Plex, Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Other Prominent Players
What is the position of Chinese manufacturers of polyester film?
"Dominance of Pharmaceutical Production Driving Demand for a Range of Medical Materials and Devices"
China's market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% through 2034, with a projected value of US$ 347.5 million. Between 2024 and 2034, this market is expected to generate an absolute $ potential of US$ 397.3 million. China now holds a dominant market share for polyester film.
The nation that produces the most medicinal ingredients worldwide is China.
Surgical gowns, surgical drapes, and non-absorbable gauze are China's top three exports of medical devices, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Cotton, polyethylene, and high-density polyester fabrics are employed in the production of these dresses and drapes.
The International Trade Administration estimates that in 2023, the pharmaceutical market in China will be worth US$ 161.8 billion, or 30% of the total market. By 2026, the Chinese market for medical devices is expected to grow to a value of US$48.8 billion.
The rise in polyester medical film sales in China can be attributed to all of these factors.
Why Is the US Market for Polyester Medical Film Producers Lucrative?
"Surgical Implant Use Driven by High Volume of Surgical Procedures"
The US market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% through 2034, with a current valuation of US$ 343.1 million. Between 2024 and 2034, this market is expected to produce an absolute $ potential of US$ 380.9 million.
Tissue adhesives and surgical meshes are examples of surgical implants. In tissue adhesion, an adhesive layer on the wound dressing comes into contact with the injured tissues, and a second polyester layer also functions as an adhesive. The adhesive layer uses a combination of chemical and physical forces to hold the entire system in place. Polyester meshes provide surgical mesh applications with a more affordable option.
According to information gathered by the US National Library of Medicine, of 63,000 implant procedures performed globally, around 85% were carried out in the US. With more than 100 implants performed each year, the nation dominates the world market for implantations. In the US, inguinal hernia procedures account for over 800,000 surgeries annually.
Market Growth Strategies:
Market players are investing in research and development to improve the performance and quality of their products, which can lead to increased demand and higher sales. Players are expanding their presence in developing countries in Asia.
For instance, DuPont is globally rebranding its polyester product with the name Mylar Specialty Films to promote its business in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
