Automotive Interior Surface Lighting Market to Reach $1.59 Billion in 2024, Growing to $2.57 Billion by 2034
Consumer demand for smarter cars with minimal environmental impact driving production of energy-efficient automotive interior surface lighting, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Use of smart connected technology has made it easier to control and customize the interior lighting of vehicles, enhancing the overall driving experience. Projections by Fact.MR in a new study are that the global automotive interior surface lighting market (自動車内装面照明市場)will increase from a valuation of US$ 1.59 billion in 2024 to US$ 2.57 billion by the end of 2034.
Vehicle manufacturers are incorporating advanced technologies to stay competitive. Interior surface lighting is one such area of innovation that tries to enhance cars' aesthetic appeal. Some of the common color schemes used in cars for interior lighting are amber, blue, and pink. Recently, wireless lighting kits with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi control are also being installed within the vehicles for smoother connectivity.
Trend toward smarter cars that have less environmental impact is creating opportunities for visually appealing solutions in automotive design. Enhancing a vehicle's overall look and feel requires interior surface lighting. The safety and comfort features of ambient lighting systems are the main factors contributing to their growing popularity. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the automotive interior surface lighting market is the rise in sales of ultra-luxury cars and advancements in interior lighting technology.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
Sales of automotive interior surface lighting solutions are projected to grow significantly over the next decade, with global revenues expected to reach $1.59 billion in 2024 and climb to $2.57 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand for enhanced in-car aesthetics and advanced lighting technologies that improve driving experience and safety. In the United States, sales are anticipated to hit $129.7 million in 2024, reflecting the country's strong market for automotive innovations. Meanwhile, China dominates the East Asia market, capturing a substantial 70% share in 2024, underscoring its position as a key player in the automotive industry.
The East Asia market, which includes major automotive markets such as China and Japan, is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the next ten years. Japan's market for automotive interior surface lighting solutions is also robust, with sales projected to reach $100.5 million in 2024. This regional growth is fueled by technological advancements and increasing consumer preference for premium vehicle interiors. As automakers continue to integrate cutting-edge lighting solutions into their designs, the global market for automotive interior surface lighting is poised for steady expansion.
“Passenger cars account for a significant market share of 80%, backed by rising demand for luxurious and personalized interiors to reduce driver fatigue and enhance safety,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Interior Lighting in Cars Reducing Driver Fatigue During Nighttime Drives
The market for automotive interior ambient lighting is being driven by the rising number of both conventional and electric vehicles in the auto industry. Interior lighting for cars also improves the appearance, comfort, and safety of the vehicle. In an emergency, the lighting also provides alerts. Interior lighting in cars increases the amount of light in the passenger compartment, which helps to lessen driver fatigue when driving at night. By keeping the driver calm and focused, it contributes to an enhanced driving experience.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive interior surface lighting market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the automotive interior surface lighting study based on product type (strips, panels), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, trucks), application (dashboards, roof ceilings, doors, floors, center consoles), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
