The Gaza War's Main Impacts on Egypt

The Gaza war poses several challenges for Egypt – from the prospect that Israeli military operations might end up pushing masses of Palestinians into the Sinai Peninsula to its repercussions for the already precarious Egyptian economy.

In this video, Crisis Group’s Project Director for North Africa Riccardo Fabiani discusses how Cairo has turned the crisis somewhat to its advantage, leveraging Western fears that what is happening in Gaza could destabilise Egypt. But the risk of spillover remains, and the cash infusions Egypt has received could paper over economic problems whose solutions require structural change.

Read the full briefing on the topic here.

