IN8bio to Present at International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2024

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced multiple presentations at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy 2024, to be held May 28th to June 1st in Vancouver, Canada.



“ISCT is a scientific gathering renowned for fostering groundbreaking ideas and innovation in cellular therapies,” said Dr. Kate Rochlin, Chief Operating Officer of IN8bio. “Our presentations represent a significant and meaningful step in our proprietary manufacturing platform towards the advancement of gamma-delta T cell therapeutics. We will demonstrate how our manufacturing process influences cellular product characteristics and our ability to generate a robust and reproducible final product. Our DeltEx gamma-delta T cell platform has enabled the development of multiple investigational candidates which are now moving into multi-center Phase 2 clinical trials and designed to target and potentially eradicate cancer cells to help improve patient outcomes.”

Details of the poster presentations are provided below, and reprints will be accessible following the sessions on the IN8bio website at https://investors.in8bio.com/news-events/events-presentations.

INB-400 DeltEx drug resistant immunotherapy (DRI) multi-center clinical trial product logistics management

Poster: #816

Session: Poster Networking Reception #1

Date/Time: May 29th, at 7pm-8:30pm PDT

Presenter: Guoling Chen, Senior Director Quality Operations, IN8bio

Healthy donor vs. Patient manufactured autologous DeltEx DRI product; TCR Repertoire sequencing

Poster: #850

Date/Time: May 29th, at 7pm-8:30pm PDT

Session: Poster Networking Reception #1

Presenter: Mariska ter Haak, Senior Director Analytical Development, IN8bio

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gamma-delta T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer patients. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company’s lead program INB-400 is in a Phase 2 trial in GBM. Additional programs include Phase 1 trials in solid and hematologic tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of IN8bio’s manufacturing process to influence final product characteristics; IN8bio’s ability to generate a robust and reproducible product; and the ability of IN8bio’s DeltEx platform to effectively target and eradicate cancer cells to help improve patient outcomes. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates, including patient enrollment and follow-up and IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; uncertainties related to regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, that are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 9, 2024, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH

+1 203.494.7411

gdschulman@IN8bio.com

Investors

Meru Advisors

Lee M. Stern

lstern@meruadvisors.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

+1 917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com