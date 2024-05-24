Soil Conditioner Market Forecast: Expected Growth and Trends in Coming Years

Soil Conditioner Market Forecast

Rise in deforestation, soil erosion, and land clearance and increase in use of organic soil conditioner in agriculture & gardening applications drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, “Soil Conditioner Market by Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Soil Type (Sand, Clay, Loam, Silt), by Application (Construction and Mining, Agriculture and Gardening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” The report highlights that the global soil conditioners market, valued at $2.3 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Key factors driving market growth include the increase in deforestation, soil erosion, and land clearance, coupled with the rising use of organic soil conditioners in agriculture and gardening. However, the market faces challenges such as the time-consuming nature and high cost of inorganic soil conditioners, a lack of awareness, and a low adoption rate. Inorganic soil conditioners, rich in macro and micro nutrients, offer significant opportunities by improving soil quality and nutrient uptake over extended periods.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Product Type: The inorganic segment dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the market share, and is expected to maintain its lead due to its extensive application in agriculture, mining, roofing, and construction. Meanwhile, the organic segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the growing demand for sustainable and organic farming practices.

Soil Type: The sand segment led the market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market share, and is forecasted to continue its dominance due to its role in enhancing soil productivity. The clay segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, benefiting from its diverse applications in construction, pottery, and gardening.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2021, capturing nearly two-fifths of the global market share. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increased use of soil conditioners to enhance soil fertility and other soil amendment purposes. Other significant regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Prominent players in the soil conditioners market include:

- BASF SE

- UPL Limited

- Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited

- Jaipur Bio Fertilizers

- Novozymes A/S

- Evonik Industries AG

- Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- Oro Agri Europe S.A.

- SANOWAY GmbH

- Saint-Gobain

