Europic Chloride Market Analysis: Current Landscape and Future Outlook

Europic Chloride Market Analysis

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global europic chloride market was valued at $136.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $254.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional trends, and the competitive landscape.

The market growth is driven by the increasing use of europic chloride as a food preservative and in the production of chlorine gas and metal. However, the potential health risks associated with europic chloride, such as respiratory and cardiac issues, pose challenges to market expansion. Conversely, the growth of the chemical and petrochemical industries presents significant opportunities for the market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global europic chloride market based on end-use industry and region.

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Chemical: This segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the total market, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

- Petrochemical

- Marine

- Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2021 with nearly half of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2031. This region is also projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

- North America

- Europe

- LAMEA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Leading companies in the global europic chloride market include:

- AK Scientific, Inc.

- Alfa Aesar Thermo Fisher Scientific

- American Elements

- Glentham Life Sciences Limited

- MaTecK GmbH

- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

- Stanford Advanced Materials

- Strem Chemicals Inc.

- TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

