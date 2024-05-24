Industrial Insulation Market High Hopes for Future Revenues as Market Size Continues to Rise

Industrial Insulation Industry Trend

The mineral wool insulation segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial insulation market.

Increase in demand for enhancing equipment efficiency and process performance among application industries, increase in demand for industrial insulation.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial insulation market, valued at $7.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional insights, offering valuable guidance for market participants.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size in 2021: $7.8 billion

- Market Size in 2031: $12.7 billion

- CAGR: 5.1%

- Report Pages: 346

- Segments Covered: Material, Form, End Use Industry, and Region

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

- Increasing demand for enhancing equipment efficiency and process performance.

- Rising need for energy conservation.

- Growing demand for industrial insulation.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

- Expansion in the building & construction industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

- High installation costs of insulating materials.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

- The report offers detailed segmentation based on material, form, end use industry, and region.

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

- Mineral Wool Insulation: Held the highest market share in 2021 (over two-fifths).

- Plastic Foam: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

Pipe Segment: Accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2021 and expected to manifest a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

- Oil & Gas: Dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the share.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Asia-Pacific: Largest share in 2021 (over two-fifths) and expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% through 2031. Other regions analyzed include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report profiles key players in the global industrial insulation market, including:

- Armacell International SA

- BASF SE

- Cabot Corporation

- Johns Manville

- Kingspan Group PLC

- Knauf Insulation

- Nichias Corporation

- NMC Group

- Owens Corning

- Polyguard Materials Inc.

- Promat

- Rockwool Group

- Saint Gobain

- Solvay

- Thomas Insulation Corporation

These players have implemented strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to enhance their market presence.

