Denim Fabrics Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

The growth of the global denim fabric market is primarily driven by the availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and new socio-economic trends.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global denim fabric market generated $18.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscapes.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The growth of the global denim fabric market is primarily driven by the availability of denim fabric at affordable prices and new socio-economic trends. However, the market faces challenges such as the volatility in cotton prices and environmental concerns related to synthetic dyes. Conversely, the development of biodegradable denim fabric presents significant opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report segments the global denim fabric market based on raw material, fabric type, end use, and region.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

The cotton segment dominated the market in 2020, holding 92% of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leading position through 2030. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

The raw denim segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share, and is anticipated to retain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the stretch denim segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

In 2020, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed the highest revenue share, comprising nearly four-fifths of the total market. This region is expected to continue its dominance and is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the report include America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report includes an analysis of leading players in the global denim fabric market such as Advance Denim Co., Ltd., Arvind Limited, Bextex, CONE Denim LLC, HA-MEEM Group, House of Gold, LLC, Isko, Modern Denim Ltd., Noman Group, and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.

