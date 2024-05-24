Carbon Footprint Management Market is Projected to Reach US$ 20.3 Billion by 2034, Fact.MR

Global carbon footprint management market set to be an opportunistic field for new companies as well as established companies.

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing environmental concerns and increasing focus on the issue by regulatory bodies across the world is set to drive global carbon footprint management market growth and push it from a value of US$ 11.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 20.3 billion by the end of 2034.In the context of health and environmental harm caused by carbon emissions is driving the need for effective carbon footprint management solutions. The rapid industrial activities across the globe are further driving the need for reliable carbon footprint management technologies. Several governments across the globe are implementing strict regulations on the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG).Paper is widely used for record keeping and various purposes. Most of the governments worldwide are encouraging organizations to go paperless and employ sustainable practices, which are expected to boost the demand for carbon footprint management systems. Small scale organizations are also expected to adopt cloud-based solutions to align with paperless policy.Download Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7215 Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for carbon footprint management systems is foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. The South Korea market is projected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2034.Sales of carbon footprint management technologies in the United States are calculated at US$ 1.7 billion for 2024. Demand for carbon footprint management solutions is expected to rise at CAGR of 5.1% during the next 10 years.“Carbon neutral agenda employed by several countries is set to increase the adoption of carbon footprint management software solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Regional InsightsNorth America is expected to hold a significant share of the global market, with the United States leading due to substantial government efforts and investments in climate change mitigation.East Asia, particularly China and South Korea, shows promising growth due to increasing industrial activities and government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions.Top Key Players Include IsoMetrix, ProcessMAP, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, Wolters Kluwer, Dakota Software, ENGIE, Enablon, SAP, IBM Corporation, EcovaGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7215 Competitive LandscapeGrowing energy demand, strict regulations on carbon emissions, and increasing commitment towards green building projects are set to offer lucrative opportunities for carbon footprint management solution providers in North America and Europe.Increasing emphasis on eco-friendly production methods is further expected to boost the profits of carbon footprint management market players. The leading companies are focusing on producing advanced solutions through integration of innovative technologies.New companies are also eager to enter into the carbon footprint management solution production due to their wide application base. The niche marketing strategy is likely to boost the profits of start-ups. The investments in research and development activities to provide innovative solutions are also one of the effective strategies adopted by new companies.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global carbon footprint management market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on component (solutions, services), deployment (cloud, on-premise), and vertical (manufacturing, energy & utilities, residential & commercial buildings, transportation & logistics, IT & telecom, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market : The global automated teller machine (ATM) market reached a valuation of US$ 25.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 40.45 billion by the end of 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034. On-demand Wellness Software Market : The on-demand wellness software market is currently worth USD 425.14 Mn. The market for on-demand wellness software is anticipated to register USD 952.42 Mn by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com