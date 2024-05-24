Military Antenna Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, Key Companies by 2031

Military Antenna Market

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global military antenna market based on platform, application, frequency, end-use, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The global military antenna market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on platform, the ground segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the marine segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the airborne segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Comrod Communications, Lockheed Martin Corporation, AvL Technologies, Inc., Mobile Mark Inc., Cobham plc, Antenna Products Corporation, Raytheon Company, MTI Wireless Edge, Antcom Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH, Eylex Pty Ltd., Barker & Williamson, Alaris Holdings Limited, Southwest Antennas Inc., L3 Harris, Amphenol Corporation, Hascall-Denke

The factors such as the integration of military SATCOM in military communication, increase in use of electronically steered phased array antennas, and surge in demand for land-based communication systems supplement the growth of the military antenna market. However, limited bandwidth for communications and high costs associated with the development and maintenance of infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, the replacement of conventional equipment with technologically advanced equipment and the rise in government expenditure for military applications creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The concept of the military antenna is typically attributed to a military communication system in which the antenna is used as a device that uses a transducer to convert radio frequency into alternating electricity. It is integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. The demand for antennas for aerial, maritime, and ground military operations has increased recently in India, the U.S., and China.

On the basis of application, the electronic warfare segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SATCOM segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses communication, surveillance, and telemetry segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global military antenna market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific military antenna market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The report analyzes these key players in the global military antenna market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By platform, the marine segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the SATCOM segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By frequency, the extremely high frequency segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

