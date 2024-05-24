Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with RevoSwap

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 24, 2024.

OKX Wallet is now integrated with RevoSwap, an Automated Market Maker (AMM) DEX. This strategic integration enables the OKX Web3 community to access RevoSwap's solutions - including token swaps and liquidity pools - via web extension.

RevoSwap is committed to creating a smooth and intuitive experience for all types of traders. To learn more about RevoSwap, click here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

