Flash News: OKX DEX Announces Ring Protocol Integration, Enabling Improved Liquidity on Blast

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 24, 2024.

OKX DEX Announces Ring Protocol Integration, Enabling Improved Liquidity on Blast



OKX DEX is thrilled to announce its integration of the innovative Ring Protocol. This strategic move will significantly enhance the trading experience for the OKX Web3 community by offering improved liquidity and smoother trades on the Blast Network.

The Ring Protocol is a groundbreaking technology built on the Blast Network. It is set to revolutionize asset utilization in the DEX space, embodying the concept of "one ring to rule them all."



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

