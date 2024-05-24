Submit Release
News Search

There were 878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,070 in the last 365 days.

Flash News: OKX DEX Announces Ring Protocol Integration, Enabling Improved Liquidity on Blast

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 24, 2024.

OKX DEX Announces Ring Protocol Integration, Enabling Improved Liquidity on Blast

OKX DEX is thrilled to announce its integration of the innovative Ring Protocol. This strategic move will significantly enhance the trading experience for the OKX Web3 community by offering improved liquidity and smoother trades on the Blast Network.

The Ring Protocol is a groundbreaking technology built on the Blast Network. It is set to revolutionize asset utilization in the DEX space, embodying the concept of "one ring to rule them all."

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer


Primary Logo

You just read:

Flash News: OKX DEX Announces Ring Protocol Integration, Enabling Improved Liquidity on Blast

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more