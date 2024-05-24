Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,078 in the last 365 days.

EBRD names acting Managing Director for Central Asia


The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has named Hüseyin Özhan as its acting Managing Director for Central Asia. He is succeeding Zsuzsanna Hargitai, who has been appointed Managing Director, SME Finance and Development at the EBRD’s headquarters in London.

A Turkish national, Mr Özhan will assume his new role on 1 June 2024 and will continue to be based in Almaty. He will oversee the Bank’s operations in Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Mr Özhan will also continue working in his current capacity of EBRD Director for Kazakhstan, where he is managing the Bank’s largest and longest-running banking operation in Central Asia.

Mr Özhan holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Macalester College in Minnesota, USA, an MA in International Trade Finance and is a PhD candidate from Yeditepe University in Türkiye.

To date, the Bank has invested €19.5 billion through nearly 1,100 projects in Central Asia.

You just read:

EBRD names acting Managing Director for Central Asia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more