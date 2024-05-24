Alkyl Polyglucosides Market to hit USD 1.75 Bn by 2030, driven by adoption of eco-friendly, biodegradable surfactants
"Green Cleaning: Exploring the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Eco-Friendly Surfactants."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that The Alkyl Polyglucosides Market size was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2023. It is estimated to hit USD 1.75 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The APGs market is witnessing robust growth across multiple industries, with the personal care and cosmetics sector leading the way.
APGs are increasingly favored for their mildness, low irritation potential, and excellent foaming and cleansing properties. Their versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of products, including shampoos, conditioners, body washes, facial cleansers, and sunscreens. The rising consumer awareness of the adverse environmental impact of traditional surfactants is further fueling the demand for natural and sustainable alternatives like APGs. This shift in consumer preferences is driving the adoption of APGs in various home care products such as laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• BASF SE
• Clariant
• Dow
• Shanghai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Croda International Plc
• Airedale Chemical Company Limited
• SEPPIC
• APL
• Kao Corporation
• LG Household & Health Care Ltd.
• and other
The APGs market presents numerous growth opportunities, particularly in the textile industry, where APGs are used as detergents and emulsifiers.
The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles is expected to further drive the adoption of APGs in this sector. Additionally, APGs are finding applications in pest control products as surfactants and wetting agents. Their use in the food industry as emulsifiers, thickeners, and stabilizers is also on the rise, fueled by the increasing demand for natural and sustainable food ingredients.
Several key players in the industry are actively investing in expanding their APGs production capacity to meet the surging demand.
• In June 2023, BASF SEannounced the expansion of its APGs production facilities in Asia-Pacific and North America. The company aims to strengthen its position in the global market by increasing its production capacity at its sites in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bangpakong, Thailand.
• Previously, in 2021, BASF SEhad also announced the expansion of its APGs production capacity in North America, with a focus on meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly homecare products in the region.
The home care product application segment currently holds the largest revenue share in the APGs market, accounting for approximately 40% of the market in 2023.
The increasing adoption of APGs in laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners is driving the growth of this segment. Alkyl polyglucosides (APGs) are commonly utilized as primary or co-surfactants in a variety of environmentally friendly household cleaning products. This is due to their exceptional cleaning capabilities and minimal toxicity levels. For example, ECOS laundry detergent by Earth Friendly Products and Method All-Purpose Cleaner both utilize APGs as key ingredients.
Market Segmentation
By Raw Material
• Glucose
• Fatty Alcohol
• Others
By Product Type
• Coco Alkyl
• Decyl Alkyl
• Capryl Alkyl
• Lauryl Alkyl
• Others
By Application
• Personal Care & Cosmetics
• Industrial Cleaners
• Home Care Products
• Textiles
• Agrochemicals
• Oil & Gas
• Water Treatment
• Others
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has indirectly impacted the alkyl polyglucosides market by disrupting global supply chains and causing fluctuations in raw material prices. The conflict has led to increased energy costs and transportation challenges, affecting the production and distribution of APGs. However, the long-term impact is expected to be limited as manufacturers adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape and explore alternative sourcing options.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
Economic slowdowns can affect consumer spending and industrial activity, leading to a potential decrease in the demand for alkyl polyglucosides. However, the market's resilience is evident in its continued growth, driven by the increasing focus on sustainability and the rising demand for eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are expected to focus on innovation and cost optimization to mitigate the impact of economic fluctuations.
The Asia Pacific region dominates the APGs market, holding the highest revenue share of about 32% in 2023.
The growth is attributed to the surging demand from the textile, food & beverages, and oil & gas industries. The region's thriving textile industry, with countries like India, China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, plays a significant role in driving the demand for APGs.
North America holds a considerable revenue share in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6.7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the personal care & cosmetics industry, coupled with the growing utilization of APGs in soaps, detergents, and cleaning products, is propelling market growth in this region.
Key Takeaways
• The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.
• The Home Care Product segment is projected to dominate the market, driven by the growing adoption of APGs in laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners.
• Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in terms of revenue share, followed by North America.
• The market presents significant opportunities for manufacturers who can develop innovative and differentiated products that meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries.
