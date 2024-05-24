Embedded Processor Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2028

Embedded Processor Market

Advancement in Technology Foreseen to Drive the Global Embedded Processor Market from 2021 to 2028

Rise in space constraints in semiconductors wafers, and increase in demand for smart consumer electronics, etc. boost the Embedded Processor market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, titled, “Embedded Processor Market By Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”, the global embedded processor market size was valued at $19.36 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $32.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.2%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global embedded processor market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe.

An embedded processor is a type of microprocessor, which is designed for an operating system to control the electrical and mechanical systems of the microprocessor. Embedded processors are usually simple in design and require minimal power requirements for their computational operations. An embedded processor is specially designed to handle the needs of an embedded system and to handle multiple processors in real time. As embedded system requires low power, they are preferred by various industry verticals as they draw less power from the energy sources.

Embedded processors are usually developed to be integrated into the devices, which are required to handle multiple processors in real time. These processors are in the form of a computer chip that is embedded in various microcontrollers and microprocessors to control various electrical and mechanical systems. These processors are also equipped with features such as storing and retrieving data from memory. Embedded processors commonly work as a part of a computer system along with memory and other input-output devices.

The global embedded processor market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in space constraints in semiconductor wafers, the increase in demand for smart consumer electronics, and the emerging usage of embedded processors in the automotive industry boost the growth of the global market.

However, the high implementation cost of embedded processors in different applications acts as a major restraint hampering the embedded processor industry. Furthermore, the increase in the popularity of IoT, the rise in the trend toward electric vehicles, and the increase in usage of embedded processors in the biomedical sectors offer lucrative opportunities for the embedded processor market growth globally.

The global embedded processor market share is analyzed by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is analyzed across microprocessors, microcontrollers, digital signal processors, embedded FPGA, and others. Based on application, the market is divided into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, healthcare, IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, and others.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Embedded Processor industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

STMICROELECTRONICS N.V.

BROADCOM CORPORATION (BROADCOM INC.)

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC

Region-wise, the embedded processor market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. As per the embedded processor market analysis, Asia-Pacific is leading the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment shortly, with the highest CAGR. With an increase in demand for high-voltage operating devices, organizations across verticals are realizing the importance of embedded processors to ensure efficient power management.

In addition, North America holds the second largest share in the global market and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the extensive adoption of advanced technology by the region. Factors such as the rise in demand for smart electronics and the proliferation of high-end advanced technologies drive the growth of the market in the region.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

COVID-19 has impacted severely on the global electronics and semiconductor sector, due to which production facilities as well as new projects have stalled which in turn has significant demand in the industries. The operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 disease; thereby, leading to a slowdown in the growth of the embedded processor market in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- The microprocessor segment is projected to be the major IC type during the forecast period followed by microcontrollers.

- APAC and North America collectively accounted for more than 69.01% of the embedded processor market share in 2019.

- The healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- China was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific embedded processor market, accounting for approximately 23.52% share in 2019.

